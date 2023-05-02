Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv refuses to attend family dinner at Ishani’s house

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, the family gets together after the Roka function. During the get-together, the Dhoopar family decides to play dumb charades. Ishani and Shiv also participate in the game. Ishani enacts a movie, and Shiv guesses it fast. However, when Shiv enacts the movie I Love You, Ishani fails to guess. Soon, Shiv says ‘I Love You’ to Ishani.

Ishani gets on a new mission to discover the amount Bhupen is transferring to his account from Shiv’s company. When everyone sleeps at night, Ishani checks six months’ bank account statement and gets shocked. Ishani and Puja finally reveal the documents to Shiv and Dhoopar family and expose Bhupen. However, the latter accepts his mistake and apologizes to Shiv. The latter allows him to stay in the Dhoopar house.

In the coming episode, Jagdish invites the Dhoopar family and Tina’s in-laws to his house for dinner. Rohini asks Shiv to join. However, the latter refuses and reveals his important meeting. Ishani gets upset and decides to do something. Yash and Ishani get an idea and join hands to bring Shiv to Ishani’s house for dinner.

Will Ishani succeed in her plan?

