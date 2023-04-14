Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen in the episode, Aniket dies, and Ishani tells Shiv that Sumeet has killed him.

Shiv completes Aniket’s funeral ritual and decides to seek revenge on Sumeet. Shiv catches Sumeet and gets him arrested. Ishani gives a false statement, and Sumeet gets out as she gets threatened by Bhupen and Meena. Shiv threatens Ishani and says that he will ruin her life.

In the coming episode, Ishani breaks down after giving a false statement. She further gets threatened by Bhupen. Hence, Ishani decides to marry Sumeet to save Shiv from trouble. Shiv learns about Ishani’s marriage decision, and he gets shocked.

Will Shiv stop Ishani’s marriage?

