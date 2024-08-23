Latest Twist in Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora: Neelu’s Shocking U-Turn, Refuses to Divorce Shaurya

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Neelu has refused to divorce Shaurya, leaving the audience and the characters in the show reeling. After her numerous attempts to break Rai and Anirban’s relationship and her fake pregnancy drama, Neelu finally agreed to divorce Shaurya. However, in a shocking U-turn, she has now changed her mind.

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

In today’s episode, Neelu’s true colors were displayed as she lied and defamed Shaurya’s family members, refusing to divorce him. Her sudden change of heart has left everyone wondering what her next move will be. Is Neelu playing a new game to keep Shaurya in her clutches? The upcoming episodes will reveal her true intentions.

The drama unfolds as Neelu’s refusal to divorce Shaurya has halted the proceedings, leaving Shaurya and his family stunned. Will Shaurya find a way to escape Neelu’s web of lies, or will she continue to manipulate him? The suspense builds up in Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Neelu’s character has been a subject of ridicule among the audience, and her latest move has only added fuel to the fire. Her constant attempts to create problems for Rai and Anirban’s relationship have failed miserably, and now she has set her sights on Shaurya. But why is Neelu so desperate to hold on to Shaurya? Is it love or just a desire for control?

The upcoming episodes will reveal Neelu’s true intentions, but one thing is certain – the drama is far from over. With Neelu’s refusal to divorce Shaurya, the story has taken a new turn, and the audience eagerly awaits what happens next.

Will Shaurya be able to see through Neelu’s lies and find a way out of this toxic relationship? Or will Neelu’s manipulation tear them apart forever? The suspense is killing, and only time will tell what’s in store for Shaurya and Neelu in Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora.