In a stunning twist, Rai's life dramatically turns as she discovers she's pregnant. This leaves Anirban stunned and sparks a flurry of questions about the father's identity in Zee Bangla's serial MithiJhora.

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

In a stunning twist, Zee Bangla’s popular serial Mithijhora has taken a dramatic turn with Rai’s pregnancy revelation, shocking Anirban and the audience. The recent episodes have been filled with tension between Rai and Anirban’s relationship, with misunderstandings and trust issues plaguing their love story. However, the latest development has added a new layer of complexity to their narrative.

Rai’s health issues, initially dismissed as common ailments, have led to a surprising diagnosis – she’s going to be a mother. The doctor’s words have left Rai and Anirban reeling, claiming it’s impossible. As they grapple with this unexpected news, the audience is left wondering who the father of Rai’s child is. Is it Anirban or someone else entirely?

The upcoming episode promises to unravel the mystery, with Rai and Anirban returning to the doctor’s clinic for answers. The test results confirm Rai’s pregnancy, leaving the couple stunned and searching for explanations. As the news sinks in, the situation at Rai’s in-laws’ house becomes increasingly tense, hinting at a dramatic fallout.

With many unanswered questions, the serial expertly weaves a complex web of emotions, relationships, and secrets. Will Anirban’s trust issues resurface, or will he stand by Rai during this challenging time? Who is behind Rai’s pregnancy, and what other secrets will be revealed? The near future promises to bring answers, but the suspense remains, keeping the audience hooked to Mithijhora’s captivating narrative.