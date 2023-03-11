Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree leaves with her parents from Tiwari house. Ashish takes an oath to prove Saransh’s innocence to her.

Maitree’s father, who is an inspector, decides to conduct an NCB raid at Ashish’s house. Soon, he enters the house with a warrant and they start searching the entire house. Finally, they decide to search Saransh’s room. During the raid, NCB and police find drugs which shock Ashish and his family.

Now, in the coming episode, the police arrest Ashish after finding drugs in her house. Maitree meets Ashish at the police station and calls him a cheater. After Maitree leaves from the police station, Ashish worries about his child and Nandini.

What will happen next? Will Ashish manage to get bail?

