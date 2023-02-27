Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Vasundhara learns about her daughter Nandini’s accident and comes to meet her. She calls a surgeon for treatment. While the surgeon treats Nandini, Ashish, and Vasundhara wait outside the ward. Ashish regrets giving a car to Saransh to drive. Soon, Vasundhara overhears him and lashes out at him for giving the car to a drug addict Saransh. Ashish gets shocked to learn the truth but refuses to believe it.

Sona gets angry at Maitree for wearing a colourful dress after Saransh’s death. She humiliates Maitree and makes her wear white. However, Ashish comes to Maitree’s rescue and tries to stop Sona. Soon, the latter gets angry and blames Maitree for Saransh’s death. She asks Maitree to leave the house.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree refuses to leave the house and decides to stay with Sona and share her pain. Maitree also decides to take responsibility of the baby until Nandini is in a coma. Maitree informs Ashish that she will become Yashoda Maa for Nandini’s baby. Soon, Maitree decides to go to the hospital along with Ashish to take care of the baby.

What will happen next? Will Sona learn about Maitree’s absence?

