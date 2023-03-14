Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, the police arrest Ashish after finding drugs in her house. Maitree meets Ashish at the police station and calls him a cheater. After Maitree leaves the police station, Ashish worries about his child and Nandini.

Ashish’s court hearing starts and he soon proves his innocence as the police fail to find evidence against him. However, Vasundhara traps him and puts a huge amount of drug packet in his car which is found by police during the raid. He gets accused of dealing drugs and the court rejects his bail plea.

Now, in the coming episode, Vasundhara organizes a naming ceremony for Nandini’s son. Ashish applies for a mercy plea and he gets bail to attend the function. However, Vasundhara gets angry. Later, Maitree reveals the name of a baby which Nandini wanted to give. She reveals the baby’s name to be Nandish. After Ashish leaves with his family, Vasundhara mentions how she planned to trap Ashish and Maitree overhears her conversation. She decides to find out the truth.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ashish manage to get bail?

