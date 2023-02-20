Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Saransh proposes to Maitree, and their wedding rituals begin. Soon, Saransh gets scared of seeing Vasundhara. He remembers that Vasundhara is the lady who has proof against her. However, he gets happy when Vasundhara decides to not stop the marriage in order to exact revenge on Maitree.

Vasundhara meets Nandini. However, she refuses to accept her and asks her to apologize to Ashish. She puts forth a condition to accept Vasundhara. Vasundhara does not apologize to Ashish. Meanwhile, Vasundhara also threatens to ruin Ashish’s career.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree prepares her first rasoi at her in-law’s place. Later, Nandini, Ashish, Maitree, and Saransh decide to go to the temple. However, while driving towards the temple, they meet with an accident. While Maitree and Ashish gain consciousness, try to wake up Nandini and Saransh.

What will happen next? Will Nandini and Saransh be fine?

