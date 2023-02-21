Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Vasundhara meets Nandini. However, she refuses to accept her and asks her to apologize to Ashish. She puts forth a condition to accept Vasundhara. Vasundhara does not apologize to Ashish. Meanwhile, Vasundhara also threatens to ruin Ashish’s career.

Later, Maitree prepares her first rasoi at her in-law’s place. Later, Nandini, Ashish, Maitree, and Saransh decide to go to the temple. However, while driving towards the temple, they meet with an accident. While Maitree and Ashish gain consciousness, try to wake up Nandini and Saransh.

Now, in the coming episode, Ashish saves Maitree’s life, and they both take Saransh and Nandini to the hospital. Saransh regains consciousness but fears taking a blood test. Ashish and Maitree feel sad for Nandini.

What will happen next? Will Nandini and Saransh be fine?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.