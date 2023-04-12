Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Sona prepares to oust Maitree from the house, but Nandish overhears. He hides inside the suitcase. Everyone gets worried when Nandish goes missing.

Later, Maitree finds Nandish and tries to bring Nandish close to Nandini. Later, Nandish makes Maitree sit with him in ‘Mata’s Chowki’. However, Nandini pushes Maitree for Nandish. The latter gets worried for Maitree and rushes to her.

In the coming episode, Nandini lashes out at Maitree in front of Maitree’s family. Ashish talks to Nandini, but she fights with him. Ashish witnesses Maitree’s injury. He tends to Maitree’s injury, and Vasundhara takes advantage of the situation. The former instigates Nandini against Maitree.

OMG! What will happen next? How will Nandini react?

