Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Vasundhara gives evidence in court and asks the court to give Ashish a life imprisonment punishment. The latter is asked to say something in his defense. However, he thinks about Sona’s health and refuses to give a statement against Saransh to save himself. Ashish asks Judge to give him time to prove his innocence.

Ashish does not speak against Saransh because of Sona. Maitree gives proof to Om and Kusum, which brings Saransh’s reality to the fore and Ashish is acquitted. Later, Ashish and the other family members return home. Angry and upset Sona goes to the store room and attempts suicide. However, Ashish manages to save her.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree goes to Vasundhara’s house to check on Nandish. While she takes care of Nandish, she plays Nandini’s favourite song. The latter shows signs of recovery and takes Ashish’s name. Soon, Maitree gets happy and calls Ashish to inform him of the good news. Ashish comes and Nandini again does a moment that makes them happy. The doctor informs Vasundhara that Nandini will soon recover.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Nandini come out of coma?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.