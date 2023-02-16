Zee TV’s latest show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree’s parents meet Ashish, who assures them that Saransh is a good man. Saransh pulls off a pretense in front of Maitree.

Mairee and Saransh’s wedding rituals begin. However, Nandini’s state deteriorates during Maitree’s wedding. Maitree avoids her wedding and rushes her to the hospital with Ashish. Enraged, Saransh’s mother creates a ruckus and breaks off the marriage.

Now, in the coming episode, Saransh’s mother announces the decision of taking the baraat back. Ashish requests her to not break Saransh and Maitree’s alliance and tries to make Saransh’s mother understand the situation. Scared by a thought, Saransh decides to marry Maitree.

What will happen next? Will Maitree learn about Saransh?

