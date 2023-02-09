Maitree the Zee TV show produced by Sunshine Productions has seen Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) coming over for her engagement. Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) and her husband Ashish (Namish Taneja) are happy to have fixed this alliance for their friend Maitree. Maitree is now getting married to Ashish’s younger brother who has come down from London. Saransh (Zaan Khan) is a drug addict and was in grave trouble when a raid happened when he was there at the place to buy drugs.

The coming drama will see Maitree being weary about the fact that something is not right with the behaviour of Saransh. But she will not be able to find out what is it.

On the other hand, Maitree’s father will get involved in the drug racket case and will seek the help of Ashish as the lawyer fighting the case. They will watch the videos of the raid when they will spot a man in a sherwani with his face covered.

Ashish will want to find more about the person’s identity. And this will make Saransh worried. He will panic whether his brother will get to know about him being a drug addict.

