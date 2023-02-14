Maitree the Zee TV show produced by Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Saransh’s (Zaan Khan) wedding rituals about to kickstart. However, the drug racket case in which Saransh got embroiled in, when the police raid happened at the time when he was there, put him in a lot of problem. Ashish (Namish Taneja) has taken the case and this troubles Saransh.

On the other hand, the strange behaviour of Saransh has put Maitree’s mind to think a lot. She was seen asking her father whether she can stop the wedding.

However, Saransh’s cute act lays to rest Maitree’s doubts. In the coming episode he will sneak into Maitree’s house in the wee hours of the night and will confess his love to her. Maitree will melt seeing this romantic avatar of his.

However, on the day of the Haldi, Saransh will again throw an abnormal behaviour when he will all of a sudden announce before all that he will settle in London with Maitree after his marriage. This will shock all, including his mother, Ashish and Nandini.

What will happen next?

