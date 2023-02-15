Zee TV’s latest show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree surprises Saransh by calling his friends for the sangeet. Saransh leaves the sangeet to consume drugs, and Maitree follows him. Maitree questions an intoxicated Saransh. Ashish brings Saransh back to his senses. Saransh makes Maitree believe his lie by falsely swearing on his mother.

Later, Maitree’s parents meet Ashish, who assures them that Saransh is a good man. Saransh pulls off a pretense in front of Maitree. Saransh and Maitree gear up for their haldi ceremony wherein he makes an announcement.

Now, in the coming episode, Mairee and Saransh’s wedding rituals begin. However, Nandini’s state deteriorates during Maitree’s wedding. Maitree avoids her wedding and rushes her to the hospital with Ashish. Enraged, Saransh’s mother creates a ruckus and breaks off the marriage.

What will happen next?

