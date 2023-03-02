Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree refuses to leave the house and decides to stay with Sona and share her pain. Maitree also decides to take responsibility of the baby until Nandini is in a coma. Maitree informs Ashish that she will become Yashoda Maa for Nandini’s baby. Soon, Maitree decides to go to the hospital along with Ashish to take care of the baby.

Maitree returns home with Ashish. However, Sona witnesses them and gets angry to see Maitree wearing a red hoodie. Sona gets angry at Maitree and again blames her for being shameless. Soon, she takes the baby from Maitree’s hand and kicks her out of the house. Maitree worries about the baby and cries.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree refuses to leave and returns to the house for the baby. Ashish requests Maitree to take the baby so that he stops crying. Maitree plays with the baby and feeds him. The baby stops crying and Maitree feels relaxed. She hands over the baby to Ashish and decides to leave. However, Sona stops her and allows her to stay in the house for the baby’s sake.

What will happen next? Will Maitree manage to take care of the baby?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.