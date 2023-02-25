Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, the doctor declares Saransh dead and Sona breaks down. Ashish takes Maitree to the morgue and the latter gets shocked to see Saransh dead. Sona reveals to Maitree his death and she gets devastated.

Vasundhara learns about her daughter Nandini’s accident and comes to meet her. She calls a surgeon for treatment. While the surgeon treats Nandini, Ashish, and Vasundhara wait outside the ward. Ashish regrets giving a car to Saransh to drive. Soon, Vasundhara overhears him and lashes out at him for giving the car to a drug addict Saransh. Ashish gets shocked to learn the truth but refuses to believe it.

Now, in the coming episode, Sona gets angry at Maitree for wearing a colourful dress after Saransh’s death. She humiliates Maitree and makes her wear white. However, Ashish comes to Maitree’s rescue and tries to stop Sona. Soon, the latter gets angry and blames Maitree for Saransh’s death. She asks Maitree to leave the house.

What will happen next? Will Maitree leave the house?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.