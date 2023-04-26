Maitree spoiler: Maitree hides Nandish from goons

Maitree hides Nandish from goons in Zee TV’s show Maitree

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree learns that Vasundhara is brainwashing Nandini. She exposes Vasundhara in front of Nandini. However, she refuses to believe her. Instead, Nandini accuses Maitree of stealing her husband and son. She also puts some cheap allegations about Maitree, which shocks her, and she slaps Nandini. Later, Maitree decides to leave the house.

Maitree wants to meet Nandish before leaving the house, but Nandini stops her. Maitree leaves the house, but Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son soon visits Ashish’s house with goons. He holds the entire Tiwari family at gunpoint. He decides to seek revenge on Ashish by troubling his family. While everyone thinks of a place to escape, Maitree worries for Nandish and his safety. She decides to risk her life to save Nandish.

In the coming episode, Maitree goes to Nandish’s room and hides him inside the cupboard to save him from being caught by the goons. Later, Maitree plans to outsmart Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son and his team. She goes to prepare lunch and adds a tablet to the food, which will make them fall sick.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree get caught?

