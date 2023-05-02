Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Nandini’s fake suicide drama

Maitree learns about Nandini’s fake suicide drama in Zee TV’s show Maitree

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree tricks Veeru and asks him to run away, or the police will put him in jail. Veeru gets fooled by Maitree, and he decides to run. However, Dinesh brings his police force and arrests Veeru. After the fiasco, Maitree decides to leave. However, Ashish stops her from leaving the house. Nandini gets upset with Ashish’s behaviour towards Maitree.

Later, Nandini makes a big plan. She decides to fake suicide drama to kick out Maitree. Nandini jumps off the cliff after discussing her plan with her mother. However, Ashish and Maitree get trapped in her plan and save her from falling off the cliff. Later, Maitree decides to leave the house after Nandini asks her to go.

In the coming episode, Maitree explains to Nandish that she must return to her house to care for her mother. Before leaving the house, she bids everyone farewell. However, when Nandini comes to speak to her, Maitree confronts her about the fake suicide drama. Nandini gets shocked as her plan gets exposed.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ashish learn about Nandini’s plan?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.