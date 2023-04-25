Maitree spoiler: Maitree risks her life to save Nandish

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Nandini persuades Maitree to meet a suitor and keeps it a surprise for Maitree. Akash and his family come to see Maitree, and the latter gets shocked. Maitree refuses to marry him as he insults her and questions her friendship with Ashish in the past. Maitree rejects the proposal and asks Akash to leave. Nandini gets angry at Maitree for her behavior.

Maitree learns that Vasundhara is brainwashing Nandini. She exposes Vasundhara in front of Nandini. However, she refuses to believe her. Instead, Nandini accuses Maitree of stealing her husband and son. She also puts some cheap allegations about Maitree, which shocks her, and she slaps Nandini. Later, Maitree decides to leave the house.

In the coming episode, Maitree wants to meet Nandish before leaving the house, but Nandini stops her. Maitree leaves the house, but Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son soon visits Ashish’s house with goons. He holds the entire Tiwari family at gunpoint. He decides to seek revenge on Ashish by troubling his family. While everyone thinks of a place to escape, Maitree worries for Nandish and his safety. She decides to risk her life to save Nandish.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree save Nandish?

