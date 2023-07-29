ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers

Maitree witnesses Nandish handing over drugs to a man. The situation turns sinister as the man points a gun at Nandish, threatening his life. Maitree strikes the man with a stone, forcing him to flee in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 17:17:40
Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers 838974

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, a Tiger enters Maitree’s (Shrenu Parikh) house. The latter gets shocked to see the Tiger in the house. The Tiger chases Maitree, but she manages to save her life. Maitree later finds Harsh in trouble, barges into the house to save Harsh, and faces the tiger. The police arrive in time and save them from the tiger.

A group of men has forced Nandish into selling drugs hidden within burgers. This unfortunate circumstance has led Nandish to skip school and resort to telling lies to conceal his secret activities. Meanwhile, Maitree becomes increasingly concerned about Nandish’s dropping attendance at school. She embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind his ambiguous behavior.

In the coming episode, Nandish finds himself entangled in a dangerous situation as he goes to deliver a drug packet. Unbeknownst to him, Maitree follows him and is horrified to witness Nandish handing drugs to a man. The situation turns sinister as the man points a gun at Nandish, threatening his life. Fueled by courage, Maitree strikes the man with a stone, forcing him to flee. Maitree embraces Nandish, apologizing for not being there for him earlier. However, burdened with guilt, Nandish suddenly disappears, leaving Maitree shocked.

OMG! Will Maitree manage to find Nandish?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal 838871
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail 838865
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons 838787
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer 838780
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding 838764
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet's life 838722
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet’s life
Latest Stories
One Friday Night: Manish Gupta’s Thriller Falls Short Of Breadth 838958
One Friday Night: Manish Gupta’s Thriller Falls Short Of Breadth
Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look 838908
Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana’s theft leaves Daarji furious 838928
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana’s theft leaves Daarji furious
Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here 838897
Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here
Exclusive: Jayant Rawal to be seen in RSVP Films' web series Pill 838888
Exclusive: Jayant Rawal to be seen in RSVP Films’ web series Pill
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan slaps Elahi 838880
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan slaps Elahi
Read Latest News