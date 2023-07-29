Maitree spoiler: Maitree saves Nandish from drug dealers

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, a Tiger enters Maitree’s (Shrenu Parikh) house. The latter gets shocked to see the Tiger in the house. The Tiger chases Maitree, but she manages to save her life. Maitree later finds Harsh in trouble, barges into the house to save Harsh, and faces the tiger. The police arrive in time and save them from the tiger.

A group of men has forced Nandish into selling drugs hidden within burgers. This unfortunate circumstance has led Nandish to skip school and resort to telling lies to conceal his secret activities. Meanwhile, Maitree becomes increasingly concerned about Nandish’s dropping attendance at school. She embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind his ambiguous behavior.

In the coming episode, Nandish finds himself entangled in a dangerous situation as he goes to deliver a drug packet. Unbeknownst to him, Maitree follows him and is horrified to witness Nandish handing drugs to a man. The situation turns sinister as the man points a gun at Nandish, threatening his life. Fueled by courage, Maitree strikes the man with a stone, forcing him to flee. Maitree embraces Nandish, apologizing for not being there for him earlier. However, burdened with guilt, Nandish suddenly disappears, leaving Maitree shocked.

OMG! Will Maitree manage to find Nandish?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

