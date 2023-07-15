Maitree spoiler: Saaransh reveals Swayam to be Maitree and Harsh’s child

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) and Harsh (Samarth Jurel) are caught sleeping and holding hands, leading to high drama in the house. After Nandini and Harsh’s insult, Kusum sends Nandini to her maternal home. However, Harsh stops her. Soon, Harsh proposes marriage to Nandini. The latter gets shocked, but Nandini agrees to marry Harsh for Juhi and Nandish’s sake.

Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Harsh break down as they decide to move on in life. However, Maitree finally gets engaged to Yash (Aadesh Chaudhary); on the other hand, Harsh marries Nandini. While Maitree worries about Swayam’s health, she gets a call from Saaransh. Maitree gets shocked. On the other hand, Saaransh calls Harsh to inform him that his son is alive.

In the coming episode, Harsh and Maitree meet Saaransh at an isolated place. During their meeting, Saaransh reveals to Maitree that Harsh is married, which shocks the former. Later, Saaransh makes a shocking revelation when he mentions that Swayam is Maitree and Harsh’s lost child.

OMG! Will Harsh fight with Maitree for Swayam’s custody?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

