Maitree spoiler: Saransh’s evil plan to kill Nandini, Maitree, and Harsh

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Maitree and Nandini join hands to fight against Saransh and bring Harsh home. They head to a godown to find Harsh. However, four goons come and stand in front of them. One of them knocks out Nandini, and she falls unconscious. Maitree gets scared and tries to wake up Nandini.

A goon holds Maitree at gunpoint. Maitree struggles to save Nandini and fights with the goons. She prays to god for some miracle. Soon, Bajrangi comes to the venue as a knight in shining armor for Maitree and Nandini. He witnesses the two ladies trapped amongst goons and fights with them to save them.

In the coming episode, Nandini and Maitree find Harsh and decide to escape from the factory. Unbeknownst to them, Saransh, the mastermind behind their suffering, hatches a sinister plan to kill all three. Saransh cunningly throws electrocuted wires into the water, setting up a deadly trap. Nandini, Maitree, and Harsh find ways to escape this danger.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Bajrangi yet again save the three?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

