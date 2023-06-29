ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Saransh’s evil plan to kill Nandini, Maitree, and Harsh

Nandini and Maitree find Harsh and decide to escape from the factory. Unbeknownst to them, Saransh, the mastermind behind their suffering, hatches a sinister plan to kill all three of them in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 15:16:50
Maitree spoiler: Saransh’s evil plan to kill Nandini, Maitree, and Harsh

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Maitree and Nandini join hands to fight against Saransh and bring Harsh home. They head to a godown to find Harsh. However, four goons come and stand in front of them. One of them knocks out Nandini, and she falls unconscious. Maitree gets scared and tries to wake up Nandini.

A goon holds Maitree at gunpoint. Maitree struggles to save Nandini and fights with the goons. She prays to god for some miracle. Soon, Bajrangi comes to the venue as a knight in shining armor for Maitree and Nandini. He witnesses the two ladies trapped amongst goons and fights with them to save them.

In the coming episode, Nandini and Maitree find Harsh and decide to escape from the factory. Unbeknownst to them, Saransh, the mastermind behind their suffering, hatches a sinister plan to kill all three. Saransh cunningly throws electrocuted wires into the water, setting up a deadly trap. Nandini, Maitree, and Harsh find ways to escape this danger.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Bajrangi yet again save the three?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer rejects Karan’s job proposal
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer rejects Karan’s job proposal
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi’s departure to London leaves Prachi heartbroken
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi’s departure to London leaves Prachi heartbroken
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi meets with an accident
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi meets with an accident
Meet spoiler: Sumeet agrees to marry Raunak
Meet spoiler: Sumeet agrees to marry Raunak
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi sends out a hint to Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi sends out a hint to Radha
Meet spoiler: Masoom’s unexpected plea to Sumeet to secure Vani’s future
Meet spoiler: Masoom’s unexpected plea to Sumeet to secure Vani’s future
Latest Stories
“I believe everybody is imperfect and at some points I do relate to Garv,” Avinash Mishra, aka Garv from StarPlus show Titli spills beans about his character
“I believe everybody is imperfect and at some points I do relate to Garv,” Avinash Mishra, aka Garv from StarPlus show Titli spills beans about his character
Shreya Ghoshal Allegedly Tweets For Being Ignored By Karan Johar
Shreya Ghoshal Allegedly Tweets For Being Ignored By Karan Johar
Exclusive: Supriya Karnik bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
Exclusive: Supriya Karnik bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
“Neeyat was everything that I imagined and more”, says Prajakta Koli ahead of the release of the Vidya Balan starrer murder mystery
“Neeyat was everything that I imagined and more”, says Prajakta Koli ahead of the release of the Vidya Balan starrer murder mystery
Lust Stories 2 Review: The Second Season Is Saucy, Scintillating & Seductive
Lust Stories 2 Review: The Second Season Is Saucy, Scintillating & Seductive
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar plans Shiv’s murder
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar plans Shiv’s murder
Read Latest News