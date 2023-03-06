Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree gets a call from Vasundhara. The latter informs her that Saransh was a drug addict which shocks Maitree. Vasundhara also mentions that Ashish knew about Saransh’s truth and he trapped her. The former also sends Saransh’s reports to Maitree which shocks the latter. Maitree decides to confront Ashish.

Maitree meets Ashish and asks him about Saransh’s reports. Ashish tries to hide the truth but Maitree confronts him. Maitree questions him about hiding Saransh’s truth. However, Ashish mentions that the report is fake. On the other hand, Vasundhara informs Maitree’s family about Saransh’s truth which shocks them.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree’s parents tell Maitree about Saransh’s truth. However, Maitree refuses to believe. Soon, they show her some video proofs against Saransh which shocks her. Meanwhile, Vasundhara comes to snatch Nandini’s baby. In front of the guests, Vasundhara reveals about Saransh being a drug addict and Ashish knowing the truth. Sona gets shocked.

What will happen next? Will Maitree trust Vasundhara?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.