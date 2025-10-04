Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Gayatri succeeds in her plan; Lakshmi walks away from Kartik’s life

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) and Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) having to face differences, owing to Jia’s unborn child. Kartik was angry at Lakshmi for being the reason for problems with Jia’s unborn child. However, Lakshmi tried to tell him that Jiya was never pregnant with his kid ever, but was not successful. They had a serious fight where their differences became big. Kartik met with an accident, after which Lakshmi was not to be found. On the other hand, Lakshmi was not aware of Kartik being in the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi trying to get back to Kartik’s life after proving that Jia was never pregnant. However, Gayatri will make every attempt of Lakshmi’s a failure. We saw her changing the letter that Lakshmi wrote to Kartik.

As the last nail to the coffin, she will send a message to Lakshmi from Kartik’s phone about him moving on in life and not needing her back. This will break Lakshmi from within, and she will decide to walk away from Kartik’s life. She will leave the city and thus will start her new journey.

What will happen next?

