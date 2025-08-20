Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi accepts the reality; convinces Kartik for surrogacy

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) getting severely hurt on her spine, resulting in further damage to her uterus, as a result of which she cannot conceive in future. This has shattered the dreams of Kartik (Sshubam Dipta) and Lakshmi, who dreamt of having kids and completing their family. Kartik, who was hurt a lot by the new development, hid the truth from Lakshmi, who was discharged from the hospital and was in her recovery mode. He insisted that his family hid the truth from Lakshmi.

Amidst this, Lakshmi got to know the truth of her inability from Gayatri. In a heated argument with Gayatri, Gayatri broke the news to Lakshmi that she could not conceive. Lakshmi questioned Kartik about the same and brought out the truth from his mouth.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi and Kartik coming to terms with the shocking development. Lakshmi will take it in stride and motivate Kartik, too. Both of them will decide to carry forward their future by having a baby. They will decide to look into the option of surrogacy to become parents.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar is the journey of love between Kartik and Lakshmi and how their love triumphs over all adversities and gets together. The show has Sshubham Dipta and Sanika Amit playing the leads.