Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Real Jia returns; but with a twist

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) being happy about having trapped Jia in her own game and getting her caught. We wrote about Lakshmi finding similar traits in a young girl, as those of Jia. She realised that Jia had a changed face to prove her death. However, Lakshmi had Jia caught and exposed her in court. With this, a new chapter kicked off for Kartik and Lakshmi. Lakshmi met Mangal during the Raksha Bandhan celebration, and told her about planning to get into the family way. Mangal was happy for Lakshmi, but this made Gayatri (Jyoti Gauba) think.

As we know, Gayatri has always believed that Kartik would go away from her grasp, with him accepting Lakshmi as his wife. Now, a yogi will tell Gayatri that Lakshmi’s horoscope is filled with dosh, and all of it will affect her husband Kartik. This will prompt Gayatri to decide to take Lakshmi away from Kartik.

Amidst this, Lakshmi will find a shocking truth. She will spot the real Jia, with her face and features intact. However, there will be a twist. She will not be like Jia, but will have a new look and will appear to be her lookalike. However, Lakshmi will doubt that it is Jia. It will be interesting to see what Lakshmi will do, as she has already got a person caught in the name of Jia.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar is the journey of love between Kartik and Lakshmi and how their love triumphs over all adversities and gets together. The show has Sshubham Dipta and Sanika Amit playing the leads.