Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit and Kapil fight at the police station; Kusum gets Mangal out on bail

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being arrested as the police team found packets of drugs in the samples that were loaded in the truck of Pehla Swad. They arrested Mangal for it, and a big drama kicked off. As we know, Ishana was responsible for the big mess up when she kept packets of drugs in the parcel at her friend’s order. Ishana later realised that the packets contained drugs when her mother was arrested.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal looking for a glimmer of hope in the jail cell. Adit (Naman Shaw) and Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) will come to meet her and process the bail papers. However, upon seeing Kapil there, Adit will go wild at him and will accuse him of putting Mangal in trouble. He will ask Kapil to go, which will lead to time being wasted. However, Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) will be Mangal’s ultimate saviour as she will come to the police station with all the papers needed for Mangal’s bail. Mangal will be granted bail, and it will be an emotional moment for Kusum and Mangal in the police station. This strong mother-daughter bond has always been precious and Kusum will stand by Mangal at her time of need.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.