Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit’s bond with Mangal strengthens; Saumya comes up with a plan

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) facing a big tragedy with Monisha and Adit’s (Naman Shaw) fight on the terrace, leading to Adit’s major fall. Kapil (Kapil Nirmal), who was accidentally involved in Adit’s fall, was arrested based on an attempt to kill. Mangal was with the Saxena family when Adit was in critical condition in the hospital. Much against Pratima’s order, Mangal gave Adit the required blood, which brought him out of danger. Adit was brought home, and this was a relief to one and all. However, the family got a shock when Adit revealed signs of losing his memory and going back to his childhood. He started behaving like a child, which was painful to watch for his family.

The upcoming episode will see Adit getting more comfortable with Mangal and not liking the sight of Saumya. He will throw tantrums at Saumya, ruining her peace in the house. Adit will want Mangal to stay with him always. Seeing Adit’s closeness with Mangal, Saumya will get all the more insecure. Mangal will not be able to withdraw from taking care of Adit, as she will understand that he needs to be treated with love.

Mangal will be assigned the task of making a herbal medicine bag for Adit. Saumya will decide to tamper with it so that Kusum throws Mangal out of the house. Saumya will be seen overboiling the medicine bag so that Adit gets harmed when it is administered to him.

What will happen now?

