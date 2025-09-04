Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit’s childish act creates tension; gets mocked by Akshat’s friends

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) losing it totally after he falls from the terrace. As we know, Adit behaves like a child, and his antics in the house are troubling to all. We wrote about his dislike for Saumya, leading to him tying a cracker to Saumya’s dress, thus putting her at risk. We saw Mangal helping Saumya and scolding Saumya when Saumya was about to hit Adit for his mistake. The episode that has aired has also seen Saumya bring down the relationship between Kusum and Mangal once again. However, when Kusum got to know what Saumya did, she slapped her and apologised to Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal organising the Ganpati puja at home, followed by the visarjan. Mangal will invite Akshat’s friends for the puja. Adit will start with his antics when he will be seen beating the drums and calling Bappa in his praise. Akshat’s friends who would come home will see Adit behave like a child, and will mock him and his behaviour. Mangal will try to shield Adit’s behaviour and will ask him to join them for the puja. But Adit will continue with his antics, and will also get close to Mangal.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.