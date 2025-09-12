Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Bua Dadi gives stale sweets to Akshat; Mangal feels bad

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Bua Dadi’s (Neena Cheema) entry into Kapil’s (Kapil Nirmal) house. Her first impression of Mangal (Deepika Singh) was not a good one, which occurred at the temple. When she got to know that Kapil was marrying Mangal, she did not like the idea and disapproved of Mangal. However, Mangal tried to please her and seek her forgiveness. Also, Pratima hid the fact that Mangal is the mother of two kids and was married earlier. When Akshat came home to meet Mangal, Pratima introduced him as a servant’s kid.

The upcoming episode will see Akshat and Bua Dadi’s interaction, wherein the elder lady will give a sweet box to Akshat. However, the sweets in it will be stale, and Bua Dadi will deliberately give it as she does not like lower-class people. Mangal will see Aksat holding the box and will get to understand that the sweets are stale. She will get upset, but will handle the situation by saying Bua Dadi might not have known that the sweets were not good.

What will happen when Bua Dadi gets to know of Mangal being married earlier?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.