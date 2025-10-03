Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Bua Dadi humiliates Adit and Kusum; Kapil comes to their rescue

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Bua Dadi trying hard to keep Adit and the family away from Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) life. However, she was not successful till now. We saw Bua Dadi spiking Adit’s (Naman Shaw) drink, which made him behave in an unruly way at Mangal’s mehendi function. We also saw Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) singing for Mangal at the event, which did not go down well with Bua Dadi.

The upcoming episode will see Bua Dadi scheming big to frame Adit and Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) for theft. She will hide Mangal’s necklace that she gave Mangal. She will keep it stealthily inside Kusum’s bag and will plan to accuse them of theft.

Bua Dadi will check Adit’s bag which will be humiliating for him. She will also point fingers at Kusum and will search through her bag. Mangal will stand strong and will try to side with Kusum that she will never do anything of that sort. Finally, it will be Kapil who will find out Bua Dadi’s intentions and will get the necklace back from Kusum’s bag so that she is not framed.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.