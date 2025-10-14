Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Bua Dadi pleads with Mangal to marry Kapil; Mangal stops the wedding for Akshat

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Bua Dadi being the main catalyst in bringing hurdle after hurdle in the marriage of Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) and Mangal (Deepika Singh). As we know, Bua Dadi felt that Mangal was not the right choice for Kapil, as she was married and was a mother of two kids. Mangal’s affection with her earlier family, especially Kusum and the kids, was a bone of contention for Bua Dadi. Bua Dadi trapped Mangal in the beauty parlour and harboured the idea of getting Kapil married to Lipika instead. However, Mangal rescued herself and came out only to find Akshat missing. As we know, Bua Dadi locked Akshat in a room as he got to know about her illdoings.

The upcoming episode will see a distraught Mangal coming at the right time to rescue Akshat and get him out of the room. However, Akshat will be unconscious, and Mangal will be unstoppable with tears flowing out of her eyes. At this juncture, Bua Dadi will plead before Mangal to resume the wedding as the muhurat has commenced. But Mangal will refuse to get married at the same muhurat, citing that her son’s life is in danger. Mangal will tell Bua Dadi that they can always get a new muhurat, and as a mother, she needs to be with her son now.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.