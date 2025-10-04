Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum feels shattered; Adit gets angry at Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Kusum being humiliated in the midst of all guests present, by Bua Dadi. As we know, Bua Dadi schemed to get Kusum and Adit caught for stealing Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) necklace. However, Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) saved the day for Adit and Kusum, by bringing the necklace out of the hiding place and giving it to Bua Dadi, thus failing her intentions of putting Adit and Kusum to huge embarrassment.

The upcoming episode will see the aftermath to the humiliation faced by Kusum at Kapil’s house. Kusum will be shattered with the incident and will be crying non-stop. She will feel the embarrassment affecting her and her family. She will cry for being a huge support to Mangal and getting all of the insults in return. Mangal will come to Adit’s house to pacify Kusum. Adit will care for his mother’s health, and will calm her down, and give her medicines. However, Kusum will be uncontrollable in shedding tears. Mangal will want to sit and comfort her, when Adit will yell at Mangal for making them a laughing stock. Kusum will also tell Mangal point-blank that they need to end their association here.

What will happen next?

