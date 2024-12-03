Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum forces Saumya to do house-cleaning; Saumya has a near fall

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya’s (Jia Mustafa) pregnancy creating yet another drama in the life of Adit (Naman Shaw). As we know, Saumya fainted in the presence of Mangal (Deepika Singh) who took her to a clinic where her pregnancy news was revealed. Mangal came home and showed the reports to Adit. Adit was shocked to know about it, and requested her to not tell Kusum anything.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum’s brief happiness of sending Saumya out of the house vanishing when Saumya will be brought back home by Adit. Kusum will, as usual, ask Saumya to clean up the house. She will ask her to climb up and clean the fan. Saumya will hesitate citing health problem. But Kusum’s order will make her climb. Saumya will almost have a fall when Adit will come and hold her in his arms. Adit will argue with Kusum that Saumya will not do such work from now on. Kusum will also argue saying that Mangal did all the tasks even when she was pregnant. It will be interesting to see how Kusum will react when she will know the truth.

