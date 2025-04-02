Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal forced to leave the house; Adit vows to see her in court

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being blamed for the death of Adit’s father. Even when she kept saying that the phone was not with her on that day, Adit (Naman Shaw) was not ready to believe her. Saumya (Jia Mustafa) took advantage of the situation and got the divorce papers signed by Adit. This meant that Mangal had no other option but to leave the house. With Kusum being sick, Mangal had no one to fall back upon in the house for support.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal being ordered to go out of the house. Mangal will pack her bags and will be about to leave when Adit will tell her that she will leave alone and the kids will be with him. Mangal will argue and will try to coax the kids, but both Ishaana and Akshat will refuse to come with her. Adit will show the door and will ask Mangal to get out. He will also tell her that he will see her in court as he is soon going to apply for his kids’ custody.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.