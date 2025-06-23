Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gives her consent for marriage; Kapil shocked to know about it

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) admitting her mother Shanti at the hospital after she suffered a heart attack. As we know, she took Adit’s help to take her to the hospital. Mangal was perturbed when the surgery cost was told to be 8 lakhs. She was worried as she fell short of the money needed for surgery. She was shocked to see Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) come in as her saviour and pay for the surgery. Mangal thanked him profusely. But she was not aware that Adit too got the money needed but was late as Kapil completed the formalities needed for the surgery earlier.

The upcoming episode will see Shanti refusing to get operated on and will demand Mangal’s consent for marriage. Mangal will be forced to give her consent for marriage, as she will be pressured by her mother. Pratima will get the good news of Mangal being ready for the marriage. She will celebrate it and will also inform Kapil about it, who will be shocked.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.