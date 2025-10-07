Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal leaves Adit’s house; Adit faces an awkward moment

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Mangal’s Mehendi function, seeing big drama. Bua Dadi hid Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) necklace and tried to blame Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) and Adit (Naman Shaw) for stealing it. However, Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) saved the day for Mangal, found the necklace and silently gave it back to Bua Dadi. Adit yelled at Mangal as Kusum faced humiliation and could not digest it.

With the countdown to the wedding muhurat getting closer, we have seen the shocking preview of Kusum’s change of heart. Kusum was seen asking Mangal not to marry Kapil and give Adit another chance. She claimed that Adit was a changed man now.

The upcoming episode will surely see a cliffhanger of a drama with the audience being curious whether Mangal will get married to Kapil or not!! But before that, Mangal will be seen packing her stuff as well as he children’s stuff, as it is her final night before her marriage. However, Adit will ask Mangal not to take the kids along immediately and give them time till they finish their exam. His argument will be valid and justified as he will tell Mangal to go and settle into her new life and take her kids later. Adit will promise to take care of Akshat and Ishana till the time they go back to her. The moment when Mangal will be seen bidding Adit a final adieu will make Adit awkward. His pain will be visible as Mangal will be seen leaving the house.

