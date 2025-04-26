Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal protects Akshat from Saumya; enters Saxena house

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) ordering Adit (Naman Shaw) to allow Mangal (Deepika Singh) to meet her kids. Mangal was happy as she got to spend time with Akshat. Akshat was back at his happy self as he was again home and also got to meet his mother. Mangal, however, did not enter the house as she did not want to meet Saumya. Adit also did not want Saumya to know about Mangal being his boss.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal being just outside the Saxena house, when she will listen to Akshat’s cries. Saumya (Jia Mustafa) will be misbehaving with Akshat, being rude to him. Mangal will see this and will run inside the house to protect her son. This will finally bring Mangal into the Saxena house. Kusum will also see Mangal after many years. Akshat, however, will be happy to see his mother at home.

What will happen next?

