Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal tries to nab the masked person; Adit refuses to believe Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being troubled by a stalker whom she kept seeing in the house. She spotted a shadow of a masked person with a knife in hand, trying to attack Akshat. Mangal lost her cool, but nobody in the house believed that she was seeing a mysterious person around the house. Adit (Naman Shaw) felt that she was stressed and was hallucinating without rest. Kusum also felt the same, and so did the kids. Mangal was upset that she could not convince anyone about the threat hovering around her house.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal seeing the masked person again, and this time in the lawn of the house. She will run to catch the person and will also get hold of the person. But the person will push Mangal and run away. But again, Mangal will not be able to convince Adit of the trouble.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.