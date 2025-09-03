Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Adit puts Saumya’s life at risk; Mangal sides Adit

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) disliking the sight of Saumya (Jia Mustafa), while preferring to be in the company of Mangal (Deepika Singh). We saw Saumya create a big fiasco by discreetly getting Kusum’s signatures for the police complaint to be withdrawn against Kapil. This brought Kapil out of jail. But Kusum got angry at Mangal and blamed her for making her sign the papers without her knowledge. Kusum asked Mangal to get out of the house as she had lost her belief in her. However, it was Adit who stopped Mangal from going, as he called her his friend.

The upcoming episode will see Adit getting angrier at Saumya and disliking her more. He will join hands with Akshat and will play a prank on Saumya that will get rather scary. Adit will tie Saumya with a long series of crackers, and will light them too. Saumya will be scared as her dress will almost be on fire. She will run around the house, asking for help when Adit will enjoy the sight. Saumya will be scared with her life being in danger. Mangal will get angry at Adit for doing so and will stop the cracker burst by pouring water on it. Saumya will get angry at Adit and will be about to slap him. However, Mangal will side with Adit and ask Saumya to calm down, as he does not know what he is doing.

