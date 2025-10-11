Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bua Dadi locks Akshat in a room; determined to stop Mangal’s wedding

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Bua Dadi making her intentions very clear to stop Mangal (Deepika Singh) from marrying Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). We saw her scheme to send Mangal to the beauty parlour. She will tell the parlour people to somehow retain Mangal in the parlour so that she does not return to the wedding hall. We wrote about Mangal being locked inside the parlour all alone.

The upcoming episode will see Akshat being stressed out as he will listen to Bua Dadi’s conversation on the phone and understand that his mother is in some trouble. Akshat will try to talk about it to Kapil, but will not succeed. Bua Dadi will quickly get to know that Akshat knows more than he should be knowing. She will come up with a wily plan of locking up Akshat inside a room so that he does not create an awareness that something is wrong with Mangal. Akshat will be locked inside the room with a tape bound to his mouth. The kid will faint, and this will give rise to bigger drama. It will be interesting to see how Mangal will escape from the parlour and reach the wedding venue.

What will happen next?

