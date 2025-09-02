Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Kusum takes back her complaint against Kapil; Saumya WINS big against Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) trying to handle the tantrums of Adit (Naman Shaw) with a calm mind. The entire Saxena family is worried about Adit’s health. On the other hand, Pratima is angry at Mangal for not concentrating on getting Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) out of jail on bail. We saw Saumya (Jia Mustafa) not happy with Mangal’s closeness with Adit.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya planning big to get Kusum’s signatures on legal documents. Saumya will join hands with Pratima, and they will get Kusum’s signatures on the documents of withdrawing the complaint, on the pretext of some other papers. The signed document will reach the police station, which will result in Pratima succeeding in getting Kapil out of jail. Saumya will later accuse Mangal of discreetly getting Kusum’s signatures and helping in Kapil’s release from jail. Kusum will be annoyed when the police will tell her about her complaint being withdrawn. Kusum will blame Mangal and will ask her to get out of the house. This will be a big win for Saumya.

What will happen now?

