Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Pratima meets Monisha at Adit’s house; plans to send her out

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Monisha’s (Sambhabana Mohanty) presence at Adit’s (Naman Shaw) house, shocking Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) a lot. He confronted her and asked her why she was hellbent on coming back to his life when he wanted to move on. Adit, who grew suspicious about Kapil’s reactions to Monisha’s presence, recorded their video and was about to show it to Mangal. However, Monisha played smart and deleted the video before Mangal could see it. Adit confronted Monisha on her game plan.

The upcoming episode will see Pratima coming to Adit’s house deliberately to meet Monisha. She will come home on the pretext of giving shagun to Mangal. She will announce that the wedding will happen in 15 days time. She will put huge jewels on Mangal. Monisha will be privy to this special treatment given to Mangal. Pratima will then meet Monisha and will suggest that she take up a hostel to live in. Pratima will ensure all the needed help to enrol Monisha in the hostel. Her idea will be to send Monisha out of Adit’s house as early as possible.

What will Monisha do now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.