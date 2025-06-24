Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Shanti gets homeless; Mangal forced to stay at Kapil’s house

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being forced to accept Shanti’s order to give her consent to marriage with Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). As we know, Shanti suffered a heart attack after which she needed surgery. She denied getting the surgery done and forced Mangal to give her consent. Mangal was forced to give her consent, fearing for her mother’s health.

The upcoming episode will see Shanti getting better in health after the surgery. She will be discharged, and Mangal will take her home. As we know, the house of Shanti needed a renovation for a long time, and keeps getting worse with every rain. Mangal will be shocked to see the ceiling fan fall down all of a sudden owing to the wall of the ceiling breaking. She will find it not advisable to keep her mother in the same house. Shanti will refuse to go to Adit’s house, following which Pratima will ask Mangal and Shanti to shift to their place.

