Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Aishwarya becomes a nurse; attacks Aniruddh at the hospital

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) being kept in the dark by her mother, Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu), about her real intentions and nature. Mannat now believes her mother fully and believes that it is her father, Aniruddh, who is in the wrong. We saw Aniruddh being arrested for the charge of attacking Aishwarya. We also wrote about the Dahi Handi sequence, where Malla created a tough situation for Mannat and wanted to end her life when she climbed to break the Handi. However, both Vikrant and Mannat had a fall. But Aniruddh saw to it that his daughter did not get hurt. But Vikrant, who saw Aniruddh in the crowd, assumed that Aniruddh wanted to kill Mannat. So he hit him badly, which resulted in him being hospitalised.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh receiving treatment in the hospital when Aishwarya will enter into his room in the disguise of a nurse. She will try to kill him when he will get conscious. There will be a major scuffle between the two, where Aishwarya will try to strangle Aniruddh to death.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.