Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Aishwarya plays her next game; Vikrant and Mannat at loggerheads

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) ultimately learning the real face of her mother, Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu). As we know, Aishwarya had cooked a false story, in which she had made Aniruddh the villain of her life. However, Mannat got to know the bitter truth, the hard way around. She caught Aishwarya in her act in the prison, when she went to kill Aniruddh and end the chapter of her life forever. However, Mannat found her real truth and colours and was shocked to see what she was seeing. Mannat came home and showed the proof of Aishwarya’s dirty mind with a video of her trying to kill Aniruddh, which left all shocked. However, Aishwarya cried that she was being framed and that Aniruddh captured exactly what he wanted to show. But Mannat was no longer into buying her words.

Aishwarya set her game into work yet again, and this time, she got her own daughter Malla kidnapped. She sent home a threatening letter, which read that they needed to help Aniruddh come out of jail in return for Malla.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant and everyone in the Saluja house in a panic state, upon receiving the letter. Aishwarya will plead to all to save Malla. But the truth will be that Malla will be kept safe by Aishwarya’s men in a deserted building.

At home, Aishwarya’s strategy will succeed as she will create a rift between the lovebirds, Vikrant (Adnan Khan) and Mannat. Mannat will refuse to buy into the threatening demand and will stand her ground to protect her father. However, Vikrant will yet again believe Aishwarya’s sob stories and will try to convince Mannat about Aniruddh being the evil mind.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.