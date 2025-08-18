Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Major drama during Dahi Handi celebrations; Vikrant blames Aniruddh

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) deciding to file a complaint against Aniruddh. This angered Aishwarya (Mona Vasu), but she was helpless. Aishwarya wanted to seek revenge against Aniruddh and wished that he would come out of jail so that she could kill him.

The upcoming episode of Janmashtami being celebrated will see Vikrant (Adnan Khan) and Mannat’s close moment, which will hurt Malla a lot. She will plan an accident during the Dahi Handi, where she will plan in such a way that Mannat will have a fall from the top of the pyramid. It will so happen that both Vikrant and Mannat will fall from the top of the pyramid. However, Aniruddh would have laid a soft blanket on the ground so that no harm would happen to Mannat. Aniruddh would have eloped from jail, fearing an attack on Mannat. However, Vikrant, who will see Aniruddh in the crowd, will feel that he is responsible for the accident and will beat Aniruddh a lot.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.