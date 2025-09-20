Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Malla makes Vikrant unconscious; plans to shoot their video together

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) and Vikrant (Adnan Khan) joining hands in getting Anirudh (Sanjay Swaraj) out of jail. They made him elope when Aishwarya’s men attacked him. Mannat told Vikrant about Malla’s conspiracy to frame him and told him that he did not spend a night with her. Vikrant was shocked that it was all Malla’s plan.

The upcoming episode will see Malla getting angry with Vikrant for giving her the divorce papers. Vikrant was angry at Malla and asked her to sign the papers and get going of his life.

Malla will think of another way to get Vikrant for herself. She will yet again, plan an MMS drama. She will spike Vikrant’s drink during the Navrathri event, and will take him to a room. In the room, she will plan to get close to an unconscious Vikrant, and will also have her camera ready to shoot the intimate moment, which she would be using against Vikrant.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.