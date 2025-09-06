Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat escapes from Aishwarya’s clutches; looks for Vikrant’s help

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama where Mannat (Ayesha Singh) was attacked by Malla and Aishwarya’s goons, and was locked in a hideout. Mannat tried to run away with evidence that Malla was not kidnapped. However, Malla ruined the phone evidence and locked Mannat up. Mannat showed the shocking sight of Aishwarya pushing Dadaji, after which he fell to the ground, hitting his head against a rock and bleeding. Malla and Aishwarya were tense at Dadaji’s not responding.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat somehow managing to escape from the hideout. She will run outside and will struggle to contact Vikrant (Adnan Khan) and the family. She will reach a shop and will request a phone and will ask someone in the house to inform Vikrant about her being in a problem. She will also try to contact Gagan, but to no avail. She will be in tears for Dadaji’s state and will fear the worst.

As per the preview that has been aired, Malla and Aishwarya will twist the issue and will accuse Mannat of killing Dadaji.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.